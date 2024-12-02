TSA Unleashes Its 2025 Canine Calendar: Download Now!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrate the dedication of the agency's top dogs from across the country

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Administration (TSA) today released the 2025 TSA Canine Calendar, an annual tradition honoring the agency's more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working across the United States. The 2025 TSA Canine Calendar

is now available for immediate download.

TSA uses canines as a critical component of its multilayered security strategy. Each year,

about 300 new canine recruits complete an intensive 16-week training program at the

TSA Canine Training Center , located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. During training, these highly skilled canines are paired with their handlers, master the art of detecting a variety of explosives odors, and socialize to adapt to busy transportation environments before reporting to their permanent duty stations.

The 2025 TSA Canine Calendar highlights 13 extraordinary canines selected from more than 80 entries submitted by TSA teams nationwide. Each month features photos and fun facts about these canine heroes. This year's lineup includes:



Argo : Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Arina : Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Badger : Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Barni : San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Bely : Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Beny : Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Birdie : Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Bruno : Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN)

Carlo : Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Dodo : Portland International Airport (PDX)

Hary : Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Kipper : San Diego International Airport (SAN) Smokie : Dallas Love Field (DAL)

The calendar features Cutest Canine Contest winner, Barni, a five-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport. Barni combines a calm and professional demeanor with a sweet and playful side and enjoys chasing squirrels, greeting his four-legged co-workers and playing fetch with a squeaky ball.

TSA canines and their handlers are vital in detecting explosives and deterring threats across all transportation modes. These teams exemplify dedication, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to transportation security and keeping the traveling public safe. For a behind the scenes look at what it is like to be an explosives detection canine handler, see our

Explosives Detection Canine Handler video.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration

