Mosey Revolutionizes HR Compliance With Automated Employee Handbooks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosey, the leading state compliance platform, today announced the release of its Employee Handbooks feature to further its mission to support businesses in managing HR compliance. This innovative tool empowers HR managers, People & Culture teams, and business leaders to create and maintain fully compliant employee handbooks effortlessly, ensuring employees are well-informed and businesses stay on the right side of the law.

The Power of Employee Handbooks

Most employee handbooks are not fully compliant. Organizations often lack the HR resources to maintain handbooks on a regular basis, putting the company at risk for lawsuits, fines, and penalties. Keeping policies up to date requires working with lawyers in all states you operate in, and regular checks for new laws or regulations. This means a vast majority of handbooks fall out of compliance quickly, and the maintenance and updating of policies is a critical HR process that most teams have a difficult time keeping up with.

Employee Handbooks by Mosey replaces the manual handbook workflows with an automated solution that allows you to create, or update your handbook in just a few clicks. This enables HR teams to reduce the time it takes to keep handbooks compliant to a few minutes, instead of a few months. It also significantly reduces the cost associated with creating lawyer-written policies. Employee Handbooks by Mosey feature elevates the handbook process, making creation, and maintenance, simpler and more efficient than ever.

Streamlining Compliance

With Employee Handbooks, Mosey enables businesses to:



Curate required policies automatically: Mosey integrates seamlessly with your payroll or HR platform, and determines what local or state policies your handbook needs to be compliant

Generate lawyer-written policies: Say goodbye to expensive lawyer fees, Mosey will automatically generate legal approved policies.

Collect employee signatures: Request signatures and track receipt all in one place, providing accountability and peace of mind. Stay up-to-date with real-time updates: Receive automatic notifications when legislation changes, ensuring handbooks remain current and compliant.

What does this mean for HR professionals?

HR teams are commonly one of the leanest departments within an organization. It's one of the last teams that employers will focus on when scaling, but they're also tasked with managing critical business operations. Employee handbooks are a crutch for most organizations, and HR teams are the ones that will take a hit if they're out of date, or not compliant.

Mosey is changing the way HR professionals operate. Compliance requirements change on a regular basis, and having a tool that can automate your workflow and help you keep up is a game changer.

With the release of Employee Handbooks, HR teams can ensure they have a compliant, multi-state handbook at all times, without the extensive time or cost typically involved. Not only does this provide peace of mind, but it also frees teams up to focus on other objectives that drive the business forward.

What's Next for Mosey?

The launch of Employee Handbooks is just the beginning. Mosey is committed to expanding this feature, adding more policy options and localities, and providing even more customization options.

The ultimate goal?

To make compliance effortless, empowering HR teams to focus on what truly matters: their people.

Learn more about Employee Handbooks here .

About Mosey

Mosey is the leading state compliance platform designed to simplify and automate the complex processes of HR, registration, tax, insurance, and payroll for businesses. We understand the challenges faced by HR professionals, controllers, and leaders who manage compliance while wearing multiple hats. Our mission is to empower businesses to navigate the compliance landscape with ease and confidence.

Media Contact:

Alex Kehayias

[email protected]



SOURCE Mosey

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED