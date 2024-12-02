Amerlux To Operate As Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (DIBT), Offering One-Stop Shop For Smart Building Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Architectural Lighting to Preserve Award-Winning Legacy of Amerlux Brand

OAKLAND, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux

announced today that it will immediately operate under the name Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (USA), LLC while retaining its identity as a trusted brand for award-winning architectural lighting fixtures.

Employees, facilities, products and services will stay the same, ensuring dependable customer support and consistent quality standards.

Delta Intelligent Building Technologies

(DIBT) is a one-stop shop for smart and sustainable building solutions, delivering innovation across North America as part of Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions. The integration strengthens Amerlux's and Delta's positions in the North American building automation sector, enhancing Delta's sales, system integration and customer service capabilities while ensuring a seamless customer experience with its comprehensive smart building solutions.

"Our customers know Amerlux as a leader in cutting-edge, high-performance LED lighting solutions-and that identity will not change," said Chuck Campagna, President and CEO at Amerlux. "By joining the DIBT platform, we're expanding our capabilities to deliver integrated, intelligent building solutions that address the evolving demands of commercial, hospitality, education and outdoor spaces. This alignment reflects a shared vision for driving excellence in lighting design and smart technology integration."

Strengthening Delta's Leadership in Smart Building Solutions

At the heart of DIBT

is Delta's vision to create an integrated ecosystem of advanced technologies that meet the evolving needs of modern building management. By combining the expertise of Delta's industry-leading brands-Amerlux for architectural lighting, Delta Controls and LOYTEC for building automation and March Networks for surveillance-DIBT offers a holistic approach to optimizing building efficiency, energy conservation, security and occupant comfort.

"With the DIBT platform, Delta reinforces its leadership in the smart building sector by providing end-to-end solutions that cover every aspect of building management," said Bill Lo, General Manager of the Building Automation Business Group at Delta. "Our goal is to deliver tailored, value-added solutions that leverage the strengths of Delta's premier brands, empowering customers to meet the growing demands of smart infrastructure with a focus on energy efficiency, performance and sustainability."

Driven by its mission, "To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta remains at the forefront of sustainable innovation. Through the DIBT platform, the family of companies seamlessly integrates advanced technology with practical applications, delivering next-generation tools that enhance operational efficiency and prepare buildings for the future.

For more information about DIBT, visit href="" rel="nofollow" Delta-america . To explore their award-winning lighting solutions, visit Amerlux

or call 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux

creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics, rich performance and sustainable, best-in-class energy efficiency. It all starts at the source-at our 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oakland, N.J., where investments in advanced engineering and green manufacturing have contributed to a double-digit decrease in our manufacturing energy use in 2023, with more to come in 2024. For more information, visit Amerlux

or call 973.850.4342.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones SustainabilityTM Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit:

