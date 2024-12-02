‘The Other Sister’ – A Tale Of Friends’ Faith, Relationship And Stress

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Amidst a vibrant reading session, author Amrita Tripathi unveiled her latest novel, 'The Other Sister' here on Monday. The delves into the lives of a group of friends navigating post-pandemic Delhi.

Tripathi told IANS that her book focuses on social media, especially the millennial generation and the contours of our relationships in this world in which we are so well-connected and yet isolated.

Interacting with readers at Kunzum at M-Block in Greater Kailash here, Tripathi said the story captures the trauma of people who are unable to communicate, adding that it deals with issues like faith, relationships and stress.

The author said it took her nine years to come out with her third novel which will be launched mid-month and also feature in the upcoming Bangalore and Jaipur lit fests.

According to the publisher, 'The Other Sister' weaves a complex web, with a fair share of drama featuring an absent mother, a rotating cast of friends and lovers, an attentive but distant brother, and Akira, who defies description. It is a haunting exploration of young lives in disarray; a social media generation that's hyper-connected yet somehow still isolated and misunderstood.

The book features Maya as an urban millennial with a very full life. So it comes as a shock to her friends when she goes offline and ghosts them all of a sudden.

As their enquiry into her absence gets increasingly frantic, Maya herself oscillates between fear and honesty, therapy and godmen, superstition and nostalgia.

Crushed by generational trauma and long-hidden secrets, she chases faith and love in the most hopeless places, knowing that the only way out is through.

Amrita Tripathi is an Indian author and podcaster. She is the founder-editor of The Health Collective, which focuses on mental health and storytelling, and founder of Tap in Tribe, a network empowering women in leadership.

Tripathi has twenty years of work experience in the media-she has been a news anchor and journalist, as well as the former head of content partnerships for Twitter India. She hosts the podcast #SayAgain, talking to leaders and change-makers about their own journeys, as well as what makes them tick.

The author of two previous novels, Amrita has also co-authored the Mindscape series of books on mental health as well as a book on India's suicide crisis.