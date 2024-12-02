PM Modi To Dedicate Successful Implementation Of 3 New Criminal Laws In Chandigarh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The conceptualisation of these criminal laws was done on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the motive was to remove the Colonial-era laws, which have continued to exist many years after Independence. This was done to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice.

The theme of this programme is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice".

The event is being held at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and more than 5,000 people are expected to attend it. Special arrangements have been made at the PEC for the Prime Minister's arrival. Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the visit.

Notably, Chandigarh has been selected to host the Prime Minister's event on the full implementation of the three new criminal laws because of the city's lead over other states and Union Territories (UT) in ensuring full compliance with the new laws.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, are aimed at making India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society.

These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime.

The programme will showcase the practical application of these laws, demonstrating how they are reshaping the criminal justice landscape. A live demonstration will also be held, simulating a crime scene investigation where the new laws will be put into action.