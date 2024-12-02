MERRELL, BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA DESIGN ICONIC HIKER TO FOSTER INCLUSIVE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The partnership emphasizes how mentorship and outdoor equity can unlock curiosity, aspiration, and empowerment for young individuals

ROCKFORD, Mich., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Merrell® , the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, announced it has collaborated on an exclusive design of the brand's modern and innovative Moab Speed 2 in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA). The partnership supports the crucial need for mentorship and further promotes their shared mission to build confidence, ignite passion for nature, and inspire the journey to our full potential.

The partnership emphasizes how mentorship and outdoor equity can unlock curiosity, aspiration, and empowerment for young individuals

Continue Reading

The limited-edition hiker was designed and inspired by a Merrell team member who is a volunteer "Big" – or mentor – with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) – infusing the color and spirit of the organization into the shoe. The duo's mindful design resulted in a playful green and black colorway, along with the program's namesake across the heel.

"In our fourth year of partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, we aimed to create a truly unique product 'Bigs' and 'Littles' can wear together as they spend time outside together," said Merrell Chief Marketing Officer Pallav Tamaskar. "Mentorship is crucial for empowering and building the confidence of young people, and our collaboration showcases its profound influence."

Access and equity in the outdoors play a crucial role in building the foundations of a healthier and happier lifestyle. Ninety percent of "Littles" participating in the BBBS program have reported feeling healthier and happier when surrounded by nature, and 79% reported a boost in self-confidence.



"The 'It Takes Little to Be Big' campaign redefines what it means to be a mentor and create lasting impact by being present and taking part in each other's lives, such as experiencing every day outdoor experiences together," said BBBSA Chief Marketing Officer Adam Vasallo. "This collaboration reinforces the power that mentorship has to unify and inspire us to make a difference in the lives of young people."

The unisex Moab Speed 2 retails for $140 and will be available to purchase online at Merrell . The Moab Speed 2 is the latest innovation in hiking from Merrell – inspired by insights from athletic hikers around the world. It is designed to provide exceptional traction for outdoor multi-sport activities and has long-lasting, lightweight comfort.

In 2023, Merrell released a public service announcement in partnership with BBBSA to address the critical need for mentorship and inspire volunteer sign-ups nationwide. The biggest hurdles of potential mentors are the perceived time and expertise required – inspiring the "It Takes Little to Be Big" campaign and Merrell's public service announcement. Merrell has also created initiatives such as the Kids Shoe Design Contest and in-kind engagements for Littles.

The goal of BBBSA and Merrell's partnership is to join forces to harness the power of being outside and providing access to more youth. Merrell will donate $10 for each pair of shoes sold to further support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For more information on Merrell, please visit Merrell . For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, visit BBBS . To become a volunteer today, visit BeABig .

ABOUT MERRELL:



Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.



ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA :

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Our mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that help all young people reach their potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to foster positive outcomes from kindergarten into adulthood, enabling every young person we engage and support to dream bigger and have greater confidence, higher educational achievement, professional success, and lasting, fulfilling relationships. We have more than 230 local affiliated agencies serving over 5,000 communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit:

.

SOURCE Merrell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED