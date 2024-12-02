THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY's ROTHBLATT SPACE SETTLEMENT BUSINESS PLAN COMPETITION NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cash Awards of up to $16,000 USD to be Given in June, 2025

- Isaac Arthur, President of the National Space SocietyKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society's Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Business Plan Competition is accepting submissions for 2025. The competition grants cash awards of $16,000, $10,000, and $6,000 USD for the top three space settlement-related business plans received that reflect Dr. Rothblatt's vision. Past winners have gone on to run successful space-related business and have even launched payloads to the Moon. The competition will accept submissions until midnight Pacific Time, March 4, 2025, and winners will be announced at the National Space Society's International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) in June. For more information, see the competition website .Dr. Rothblatt has been a pioneer in satellite communications, founding the Sirius XM radio network in 1990, and later became the chair and CEO of United Therapeutics, a biotechnology company devoted to prolonging human life. Her trailblazing work in organ replacement has saved countless lives and will be a key technology in creating sustainable communities in space. You can learn more about the competition, and Dr. Rothblatt's vision-a key ingredient of a winning entry-at nss.“Dr. Rothblatt's views of the future of space settlement represent a grand vision for the human expansion into space-to live and prosper-over the next century,” said Isaac Arthur, President of the NSS.“This vision includes mass migration of human beings to space habitats ... and we at the NSS hope that the Space Settlement in our Lifetime Business Plan Competition continues to drive advanced thinking about settling the final frontier.”This competition is not for merely an idea or a proposal, but for a complete preliminary business plan that outlines your vision and demonstrates its potential as a prosperous business endeavor that takes place in, utilizes, or leverages some aspect of cislunar space. To learn more about the parameters of a good space business plan, and better understand Dr. Rothblatt's vision, visit the competition website.The competition is open to anyone, of any age, anywhere on Earth (local laws and restrictions may apply). Entered business plans will be adjudicated by senior National Space Society leaders with three finalists to be announced prior to the ISDC conference.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss .

