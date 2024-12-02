Shiv Sena Dogra Front Stages Anti-Bangladesh Protest In Jammu, Demands Closure Of Embassy
Date
12/2/2024 9:08:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Shiv Sena Dogra Front on Monday staged a protest in Jammu against the alleged violent attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, demanding closure of the neighbouring country's embassy in India.
The Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to ensure safety of the minority Hindus in Bangladesh.
Led by SSDF Chairman Ashok Gupta, scores of party workers raised slogans against the neighbouring country besides burning an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government.
Carrying the tricolour and pictures of Prime Minister Modi, the protesters also demanded the closure of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, seeking stern action (by the government) to safeguard the members and temples of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
“We demand the Bangladesh Embassy be shut down. Hindus are being killed and their properties are being destroyed and looted (in Bangladesh). This is seen everywhere,” Gupta told reporters.
Accusing the army and police in Bangladesh of being complicit in the atrocities against Hindus, the protesters urged Prime Minister Modi to take steps to ensure their safety.
Gupta also called on US President-elect Donald Trump to intervene in the matter and send a stern message to Bangladesh to safeguard members of the Hindu community.
