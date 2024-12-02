عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shiv Sena Dogra Front Stages Anti-Bangladesh Protest In Jammu, Demands Closure Of Embassy

Shiv Sena Dogra Front Stages Anti-Bangladesh Protest In Jammu, Demands Closure Of Embassy


12/2/2024 9:08:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Shiv Sena Dogra Front on Monday staged a protest in Jammu against the alleged violent attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, demanding closure of the neighbouring country's embassy in India.

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to ensure safety of the minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by SSDF Chairman Ashok Gupta, scores of party workers raised slogans against the neighbouring country besides burning an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrying the tricolour and pictures of Prime Minister Modi, the protesters also demanded the closure of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, seeking stern action (by the government) to safeguard the members and temples of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

“We demand the Bangladesh Embassy be shut down. Hindus are being killed and their properties are being destroyed and looted (in Bangladesh). This is seen everywhere,” Gupta told reporters.

Read Also Protests Against VDG Killings Rock J&K's Kishtwar BJP Holds Protest In Jammu Against Resolution On Special Status Passed By J&K Assembly

Accusing the army and police in Bangladesh of being complicit in the atrocities against Hindus, the protesters urged Prime Minister Modi to take steps to ensure their safety.

Gupta also called on US President-elect Donald Trump to intervene in the matter and send a stern message to Bangladesh to safeguard members of the Hindu community.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN02122024000215011059ID1108946685


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search