Made-In-China Concludes 2024 Special Exhibition With 15 Chinese Suppliers At BIG 5 Global In Dubai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 26-29, the 45th BIG 5 Global, the Middle East's largest and most influential trade show, was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Made-in-China

showcased the expertise of 15 leading Chinese suppliers, presenting cutting-edge construction materials designed to advance urban development and infrastructure.

The Made-in-China booth at the BIG 5 Global

The Made-in-China booth at the BIG 5 Global

Continue Reading

The event attracted over 100,000 attendees, including industry professionals and decision-makers seeking collaboration opportunities. Made-in-China stood out with its premium, double-deck booth strategically located in the heart of the exhibition. The platform introduced an innovative participation model by carefully selecting top-tier suppliers, coordinating their exhibition logistics, and offering comprehensive support to streamline the global procurement experience.

Michael Bempah Owusu, a loyal user of Made-in-China for over four years, attended BIG 5 Global specifically to connect with the platform. He shared, "Made-in-China saves me the trouble of visiting factories by verifying suppliers on my behalf. Their virtual factory tours and comprehensive services give me confidence to source high-quality products in large volumes."

Suzhou Liansheng Aluminum Co., Ltd., participating in an international exhibition outside China for the first time, also joined through Made-in-China's initiative. Carrie, the company's business manager, remarked, "Through the special exhibition organized by Made-in-China, we established deep connections with visitors from the UAE. Engaging with buyers face-to-face allowed us to design the product that truly meet their needs. Without attending, we couldn't have imagined how to achieve this "



Made-in-China pioneered its "Special Exhibition" program in November 2023, seamlessly integrating its online and offline resources. The initiative enables global buyers to engage directly with high-quality Chinese suppliers, offering firsthand evaluations of products at major international trade shows.

The 2024 Special Exhibition program commenced in October, organizing Chinese enterprises to attend major events such as ITAP in Singapore, CIDEX in Saudi Arabia, and BIG 5 Global in the UAE. This innovative approach provides Chinese exporters with opportunities for professional exhibition showcases, market exploration, and industry networking while offering global buyers tailored one-on-one matchmaking and business discussions.

BIG 5 Global marked the final stop of Made-in-China's 2024 Special Exhibition tour. Looking ahead to 2025, the platform plans to expand its global reach, delivering enhanced services to international buyers in even more countries.

Contact:

Yichun Wu

+86 19515919855

[email protected]

SOURCE Made-in-China

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED