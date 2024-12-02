Cepham Increases Commitment To Men’S Health With Emphasis On Wellbeing And Plant-Based Ayurvedic Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cepham is increasing its commitment to men's during the holiday season when men typically face more health challenges. The American Heart Association highlights that winter weather and holiday activities heighten health risks, especially for men, who are already more vulnerable to heart attacks. During this time of year, stress, overeating, and alcohol consumption can put further strain on a man's health and wellbeing.

“While women's health is a priority to us, we also believe that men's health deserves equal attention and commitment,” said Anand Swaroop , founder and president of Cepham.“Men's health is often reduced to sexual performance and disease prevention, yet true vitality lies in nurturing the heart, mind, and body through balanced living, nourishing foods, movement, restful sleep, and breaking habits that no longer serve us.”

Stress doesn't just disrupt sleep and drain energy, it can take a serious toll on men's vitality, mood, and overall health, including their testosterone levels. With heart disease still the leading cause of death among men, addressing cardiovascular health is more urgent than ever. Recognizing these challenges, Cepham is taking bold steps to empower men with solutions that support mental wellbeing, stress management, heart health, and overall health, paving the way for a stronger, healthier future.









Cepham's plant-based ingredient offerings target key aspects of men's health, including cardiovascular function, energy, and hormonal balance. CogniUp is a combination of herbs supporting mental health. Cocoteanol is a pure plant-based, chemical free, pre-workout energy booster. Testncrease combines Curculigo orchioides Gaertn (black musali), which supports energy, and Trigonella foenum-graecum (fenugreek), shown to promote healthy testosterone levels. Furosap , a high-purity fenugreek extract, also helps maintain testosterone levels and promotes vitality. Both ingredients are backed by research, providing effective solutions for men's health, especially during stressful seasons in life. Tri-Rosen , a potent rosemary extract, is packed with natural antioxidants like ursolic acid, carnosic acid, and rosmarinic acid. These powerful compounds help support heart health, muscle strength, and balanced blood sugar levels, which are all key factors in boosting energy, mood, and overall vitality when men need it most.

“The holidays bring unique challenges for men including heightened stress, juggling work and family, and protecting their heart health,” said Swaroop.“Our mission is to empower men year-round with science-backed solutions to take on these pressures so that they can not only survive but thrive.”

Cepham is dedicated to advancing research in men's and women's health, addressing the unique challenges each faces with evidence-based solutions. By focusing on holistic well-being, the company aims to promote greater awareness of the importance of proactive care and tailored support for long-term health. Learn more at: .

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India's science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and throughout Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of DSHEA in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. .

