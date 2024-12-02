Assam CM Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Discusses Key Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday and discussed various development issues pertaining to the state.

CM Sarma also invited PM Modi to attend the investor summit which will be held in Assam in February next year.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote,“Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace.”

Notably,“Advantage Assam 2.0,” the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam's rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event which will be held from February 24 and 25, will highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said,“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, with 32 female dancers and an equal number of male dancers representing each of Assam's 800+ tea gardens, the Chief Minister stated.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said,“Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.