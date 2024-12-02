Sunny Deol And Nana Patekar To Feature In Anil Sharma's Next!

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actors Sunny Deol and Nana Patekar will soon be sharing the screen in the upcoming movie. Director Anil Sharma made the announcement about the featuring the two actors during a event for his upcoming directorial 'Vanvaas'.

During the event in Mumbai on Monday, Nana Patekar asked Sunny,“Will we ever work together by chance?”

Responding to this Sunny said,“Why not? We should. We should. I would love to”.

Anil Sharma then said,“I will bring a nice subject for next year”.

Nana Patekar then quipped,“You will take 25 years again”.

Anil then quickly,“No sir, I promise. I will bring a subject for you both. Okay. This is my promise on this trailer launch of 'Vanvaas' that I will make a film with them soon”.

Anil has worked with both Sunny and Nana Patekar. With Sunny, he has delivered the blockbuster movies 'Gadar' and 'Gadar 2' which was released last year.

With Nana Patekar, he has worked in the upcoming movie 'Vanvaas'. Both the movies also star Anil's son Utkarsh.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Vanvaas' was unveiled on Monday in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Talking about the movie, the director said in a statement,“This film is deeply personal to me, as it explores themes of love, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a family. Nana Patekar, Utkarsh, Simrat, Rajpal Yadav, and others have brought unmatched depth and authenticity to their roles. I can't wait for audiences to witness their journey on the big screen”.

A Zee Studios Worldwide release, 'Vanvaas' is slated to arrive in theatres on December 20.