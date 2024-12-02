'Sleepless Nights Turn Into Long Workdays...': Bengaluru Entrepreneur Couple Brings Son To Work

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid all the talk of work-life balance, Puneet Manuja and Richa Singh, co-founders of Bengaluru-based emotional wellness startup YourDOST, brought their 1.5-year-old son to work on November 4. Manuja shared a LinkedIn post highlighting the challenges of balancing parenting and running a company.

“One of the most challenging situations for us as couple founders is balancing our new born (Rudra) with our other baby YourDOST,” said Puneet Manuja in his LinkedIn post.



| Bengaluru man shares 'comfort food pro' cook's CV, netizens amused

The co-founder said giving an“idealistic” answer to the balancing equation was easier when they did not have a child.

“Running a company together while raising our newborn was overwhelming,” said Manuja, addressing people asking them about the pros and cons of being a founder couple and running a company.

He also highlighted that balancing the two roles has made“sleepless nights turn into long workdays,” as per the social media post.



“Some days, we questioned if we were doing enough as parents or as leaders,” he said, sharing the guilt of not fulfilling either role to its full potential.



| Bengaluru set for six days of rain due to cyclone Fengal, predicts IMD Bringing children to work

Talking about integrating his son into his work routine and vice versa, Manuja said that he got the idea from a friend, which turned out to be one of the most effective things the couple had done.

“A dear friend Siddharth (having done this with his baby while scaling PlaySimple Games) gave this idea last month and we started bringing him to office. That was probably one of the most effective things we have done,” said the co-founder on LinkedIn.