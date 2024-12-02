Iran claims ‘American-Zionist plot’ behind jihadists’ Syria offensive

(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Abbas Araghchi has accused the U.S. and Israel of being behind the resurgence of Salafist in Syria, particularly the ongoing jihadist offensive launched by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra. HTS, alongside allied militias, attacked government-held territory in northern Syria on Wednesday, breaking a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Türkiye in 2020. By Friday, HTS fighters had entered the city of Aleppo, which had been under Syrian control since 2016.



Araghchi termed the offensive an “American-Zionist” plot, suggesting that Washington and Israel were using HTS as proxies to destabilize the Syrian government, which supports the Palestinian cause. In a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism and maintain regional stability.



Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham, which was indirectly armed by the U.S. and allegedly backed by Türkiye, has long opposed the Syrian government. Iran has played a crucial role in assisting the Syrian government, providing military support through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and sending advisers to the battlefield. Despite the U.S. targeting some jihadist groups, it has also covertly supported other anti-Assad factions, with some former U.S. officials considering HTS an asset for keeping areas like Idlib out of government control.

