(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The streets of Tbilisi erupted in chaos on December 1, 2024. Thousands of Georgians clashed with police, demanding their right to choose a European future.



The government's decision to pause EU accession talks sparked outrage among citizens. By dawn on December 2, over 40 people had been hospitalized.



Prime Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement sent shockwaves through the nation. His plan to delay EU negotiations until 2028 angered pro-Western Georgians.



In addition, they saw it as a betrayal of their aspirations and a step towards Russian influence. The ruling Georgian Dream party faced accusations of bowing to Moscow's pressure.



Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building, their voices echoing through the capital. They waved EU and Georgian flags, symbols of their desired path.



However, the police responded with force, using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Rubber bullets flew as demonstrators hurled stones and fireworks.



The unrest spread beyond Tbilisi, reaching at least eight other cities across Georgia. In Poti, a crucial Black Sea port, protesters blocked roads and disrupted trade.

Georgia's Political Turmoil

The economic impact of these actions worried business leaders and investors. They feared prolonged instability could harm Georgia's fragile economy.



President Salome Zurabishvili, a vocal opponent of the ruling party, condemned the violence. She accused the government of silencing those who defended the constitution and European integration.



Her stance highlighted the deep political divide within the country's leadership. The roots of this crisis trace back to October's contested parliamentary elections.



Opposition parties claimed widespread fraud, refusing to accept the results. They viewed the Georgian Dream party as a puppet of Russian interests. This perception fueled the current protests and deepened mistrust in the government.



In addition, international reactions to the unrest were swift and critical. The United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia , citing concerns over democratic backsliding.



The European Union expressed solidarity with the Georgian people and warned of consequences for the government's actions. Russia, meanwhile, watched the situation unfold with keen interest.



While refraining from direct comment, Moscow stood to gain from Georgia's potential pivot away from the West. This prospect alarmed many Georgians who remembered the 2008 Russo-Georgian War.



As night fell on December 2, the situation remained tense. The government showed no signs of backing down from its decision. Protesters vowed to continue their fight for a European future.



In short, the coming days would prove crucial for Georgia's path forward. The unrest in Georgia serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for self-determination in the region.



It highlights the delicate balance between national interests and geopolitical pressures. As Georgians fight for their right to choose, the world watches closely, aware of the potential ripple effects across the Caucasus.

