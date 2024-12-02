Frozen Fruit Bars Market Forecast, 2030: A Projected $29.2 Million Industry

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Fruit Bar Size, Share and Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global frozen fruit bar market size is expected to reach USD 29.2 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for innovative flavors coupled with the tendency of impulse buying among consumers is expected to drive the growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in near future, owing to supportive government policies and growing population. North America frozen fruit bar market dominated the global frozen fruit bar market with a revenue share of 24.9% in 2023. As a result of growing demand for tropical fruits in U.S. and European countries, many large scale manufacturers are getting into the market, especially in developed regions like Europe and U.S., among others.

Frozen fruit bars are available in various flavors. The citrus segment in flavors dominated the frozen fruit bar market with a revenue share of 11.9% in 2023. Availability of variety of flavors and rising consumption of frozen fruit bars as snack are some of the major market drivers.

Manufacturers are introducing innovative new products by including exotic organic flavors, functional ingredients, and herbal fillings, in product formulations to meet the consumer demand. For instance, companies are making other exotic flavors such as lemons, coconuts, and tropical fruits to bring variety. Companies are making low-fat and low-calorie bars to cater to high demand from health-conscious consumers, which is expected to further drive the product demand.

Frozen Fruit Bar Market Report Highlights



The low-fat segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 53.5% in 2023. The segment's dominance in the frozen fruit bar market can be attributed to the growing demand for healthy, nutritious snack options. Lactose intolerant consumers and those with dietary restrictions opt for low-fat bars to avoid discomfort and disease.

The leading players in the Frozen Fruit Bar market include:



Natural Fruit Corporation

Outshine (Nestle SA)

Unilever

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Ice Pop Factory

THE MODERN POP

Happy & Healthy Products, Inc.

Binggrae JonnyPops

