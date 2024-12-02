US Senior Pickleball Announces New President Tony Schneider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Senior Pickleball logo

- Tony SchneiderCA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US Senior Pickleball (USSP ) is thrilled to introduce Tony Schneider as the new USSP President, effective 11/21/2024. Tony brings a wealth of experience in leadership roles in non-profit organizations, as well as at the executive level in the field of aviation. He previously served as Executive for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).His passion is pickleball both as a player and in volunteering to promote the sport at local clubs and schools. Part of his vision is to increase membership growth, expand the scope of USSP and further establish industry partnerships.Tony has excelled at assembling superior teams, empowering and coaching them, and then recognizing teams for their successful results. He understands the importance of community involvement in bringing pickleball to new players. He has a proven track record of innovation, collaboration and achieving results.Tony holds a Bachelors degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Airway Science with a concentration in Computers and a Masters in Aviation Business Administration.“I am honored for the opportunity to serve USSP members and the senior pickleball community. Pickleball has improved my life, and I look forward to helping others live their best life by experiencing the fun, friendships and fitness that come from playing pickleball,” shared Tony.The USSP is excited to have Tony bring his experience and passion for pickleball to the organization.About US Senior Pickleball (USSP)USSP is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to seniors who want to participate in pickleball and play in tournaments within their age/skill group. USSP organizes tournaments in regional zones leading up to a championship series, and is committed to providing senior players with low-cost registration fees, round robin pool play, a points award system resulting in $20K annual prizes, a senior-only rating system, and nation-wide representation through a robust Ambassador Program. USSP also organizes dozens of free Learn To Play pickleball clinics around the country through its Grassroots Program dedicated to bringing the joy of pickleball to more people around the world.

