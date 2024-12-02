WTO agree to reappoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General for 2nd term

(MENAFN) Members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have officially agreed to reappoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the organization’s Director-General for a second term, as confirmed by a press release issued on Friday. This decision was made during a special meeting of the WTO’s General Council. Okonjo-Iweala, who has been serving as Director-General since March 2021, will continue in the role after her second term begins on September 1, 2025.



The process for appointing the next WTO Director-General began formally on October 8, with a nomination period that allowed for candidates to come forward. At the end of the period, Okonjo-Iweala was the only nominee who had confirmed her willingness to serve another four-year term, effectively securing her reappointment. This marks a rare instance of a WTO Director-General being reappointed without opposition.



Okonjo-Iweala’s first term has been marked by her efforts to steer the WTO through a period of significant global trade disruption, including the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been praised for her leadership in addressing complex issues such as vaccine distribution, global trade inequalities, and disputes between major trading partners.



Her reappointment reflects the WTO members' confidence in her leadership abilities and the crucial role she plays in shaping international trade policies. As the first woman and the first African to hold the position of Director-General, Okonjo-Iweala has set a precedent for future leadership at the organization, ensuring continuity in its work as it addresses ongoing global trade challenges.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108945148