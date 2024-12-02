(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Francis Devine and Kayla Nielsen

Two Central Coast lawyers recognised amongst the nation's best young criminal lawyers

GOSFORD, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Francis Caesar Devine and Kayla Nielsen from Conditsis Lawyers Gosford and Newcastle offices have been named national finalists in the Lawyers Weekly 30 Under 30 Awards for Criminal Law. It is the second year in a row that both lawyers have made the finalist list of the prestigious and fiercely contested award category, which Mr Devine won last year.The submission-based awards program is dedicated to celebrating and showcasing Australia's finest young legal professionals aged 30 and under who have achieved outstanding accomplishments over the past year.Securing a place as a finalist is regarded as a remarkable achievement in the legal profession, irrespective of the outcome. It signifies the unwavering determination and commitment of the selected young legal professional to achieve the best possible outcome for their clients, the firm they work for and to propel the industry forward.Ms Nielsen commenced employment with Conditsis Lawyers as a part-time law clerk in July 2022 and joined the Criminal Law team in February 2023. Less than a year and a half later – June 2024 – she was promoted to Associate due to her notable achievements in defended hearing matters, the leadership she showed in mentoring junior solicitors and the extraordinary initiative she took to assist Senior Trial Advocate and Managing Director Manny Conditsis in a historic murder case trial.Joining the firm in August 2022, Mr Devine quickly developed a reputation for his calm and measured legal advocacy under pressure, capably delivering advice with both forthrightness and delicacy. Since joining the firm, his achievements and leadership initiatives have resulted in him being named Australia's top young Criminal Lawyer Under 30 by Lawyers Weekly in 2024 and earned him a promotion to Senior Associate in June this year.“Conditsis Lawyers has had the benefit of Kayla and Francis's invaluable contribution to our firm for over two years and we are proud to support their respective nominations for this award in the criminal law category” says Senior Trial Advocate & Director Manny Conditsis.Kayla and Francis are humbled to be recognised for a second time and proud to be named as two finalists in the 30 Under 30 Awards 2025. Winners in all categories will be announced at a black-tie gala at The Star, Sydney, on Thursday, 6 March 2025.Established in 1983, Conditsis Lawyers is one of the leading law firms in New South Wales, employing over 42 staff, including 20 lawyers. The multi-award-winning firm has offices in Gosford and Newcastle and satellite offices in Sydney and Wollongong.

