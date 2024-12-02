Sosaley's Next-Gen Battery Health Monitoring Solutions Make Strides Forward

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosaley has unveiled its innovative Battery Monitoring System (BHMS) , a highly sophisticated system that monitors each cell in the battery to detect deterioration before failure. By monitoring charging and discharging currents, the BHMS determines the net charge in the battery bank. A BHMS guarantees safety, offers guidance, and enhances battery performance.

Sosaley's BHMS is an optimal choice for continuous monitoring in industries such as power systems, telecommunications, data centers, hospitals, and utility substations. The BHMS offers advantages like remote monitoring of single or multiple battery banks, identifying weak batteries or cells, preventing downtime, and providing cloud-based reports with 24/7 monitoring.

Clients using Sosaley's BHMS report over 5% savings in battery replacements and 15% in total savings due to reduced production losses and AMC. P. Vasanth , Maintenance Engineer at Hatsun Agro Products , noted a decrease in battery bursts after BHMS installation. P. Praveen Joel , Scientist at Babha Atomic Research Centre , said, "This BMS technology in India alleviates maintenance needs and resolves manpower constraints." Dr. Ranjan Sen , Deputy Manager of Battery R&D at Luminous Power , stated, "It is cutting-edge technology for the battery industry, facilitating next-gen market capture for battery OEMs."

Sosaley's BHMS provides post-sales support and competitive pricing for battery OEMs and end users. Its low-power BHMS features customizable reports and alerts, centralized monitoring, and precise SOC and SOH calculations.

About Sosaley

Sosaley Technologies focuses on healthcare and electric vehicles. Established in 2008, Sosaley has received accolades including the " Best BMS (EV/ESS) provider " award for 2023 and "Product of the Year" in 2024 under the category " Best Make In India BMS ". Sosaley has also developed and marketed the heartTarangTM, the world's fastest portable medical-grade ECG machine, a wireless ECG system providing real-time results and convenience in healthcare.

Contact:

Rajesh Narasimhan

[email protected]



Logo:

SOURCE Sosaley Technologies

