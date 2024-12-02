Flooding in Malaysia results in deaths of 6, displacement of 130,000

(MENAFN) Flooding in Malaysia has claimed six lives as of Monday, with the most recent fatalities being two elderly individuals who drowned in Kelantan state while monitoring their livestock. The authorities reported that these deaths are part of the ongoing devastation caused by the floods, which have affected large parts of the country.



As of 11 AM local time, a total of 134,524 flood victims have been evacuated and are being housed in 613 flood relief centers, according to Malaysia's social welfare department. The states of Kelantan and Terengganu, both located on the eastern coast of Malaysia, are the hardest hit by the disaster, with significant flooding in various regions.



In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government has allocated additional funds to support post-flood recovery efforts, which are expected to begin in the middle of this month. These efforts will aim to assist those affected and facilitate the rebuilding of communities.



Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security stated that it is assessing the best ways to support farmers who have been impacted by the floods. This includes providing financial assistance and other forms of recovery aid to ease the burdens on those who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108945003