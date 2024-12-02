Food Market In Namibian Capital Fuels Culinary Creativity And Business Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Windhoek: The sprawling Good Food in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, is igniting entrepreneurial spirit in the arts sector by providing vendors with a to showcase and elevate their offerings.

Held on the last Friday of each month at The Village Restaurant in Windhoek, the market adopts a vibrant street market atmosphere, where food is prepared on-site and served to visitors in a casual, bustling setting.

The market's success lies in its diverse culinary offerings and a meticulous vendor selection process, Spall said.

Vendors are invited through social media campaigns and are required to complete an application form detailing their products and experience.

Applications are then assessed to ensure quality and authenticity.

Currently, the market hosts 15 to 20 vendors per market day, offering an array of cuisines, including Western, African, and Asian dishes, alongside sweet treats.

Some vendors are seasoned professionals, while others are newcomers testing their ideas.

To sustain operations, vendors pay stall fees, while visitors are charged an entrance fee of 120 Namibian dollars (about $7).

A portion of the funds is allocated to supporting local artists who perform live music and DJ sets during the events, enhancing the market's cultural vibrancy.

This dual approach promotes entrepreneurial growth and offers food enthusiasts a chance to explore unique flavors while supporting local businesses, Spall noted.

Looking ahead, Spall said efforts are underway to refine vendor selection and strategies to maintain consistent attendance and sustain the excitement surrounding the market while making a positive impact on local communities and businesses.

Mayor of Windhoek Queen Omagano Kamati praised the market for its contribution to local business growth, tourism, and cultural exchange.

“Market days not only promote business activity but also offer a taste of the city's rich heritage and culture, fostering socialization and economic development,” Kamati said.