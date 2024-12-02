US CENTCOM Forces Repel Houthis Attacks In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- US Navy destroyers USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and the USS O'Kane (DDG 77) successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said that the destroyers were escorting three US owned, operated, flagged merchant vessels and the reckless resulted in no injuries and no damage to any vessels, civilian or US Naval.

They successfully engaged and defeated three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), three one-way attack unscrewed aerial systems (OWA UAS), and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), ensuring the safety of the ships and their personnel, as well as civilian vessels and their crews, the statement added.

These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect US personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, against attacks by Iran-backed Houthis. (end)

