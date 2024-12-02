37th International Brazil Conference talks over Islamic education, identity

(MENAFN) The 37th International of Latin American and Caribbean Muslims is being held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from November 29 to December 1 under the theme “Shariah education in Latin American and Caribbean countries, and its impact on preserving identity.” Organized by the Islamic Dawah Center in Brazil in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the event brings together ministers, scholars, researchers, and experts from Arab, Islamic, Latin American, and Caribbean nations.



The conference focuses on promoting Islamic education among Muslim minorities, the role of religion in safeguarding identity and fostering social unity, and addressing the challenges faced by Muslim minority communities. It also explores how Shariah education contributes to preserving cultural heritage and identity in diverse regions.



Saudi Arabia’s participation in the conference underscores its commitment to supporting Islam and Muslims worldwide, advocating for moderation and balance, and strengthening relations between Muslim minority communities and Islamic values that promote peace and unity. The Saudi Press Agency highlighted this involvement as a reflection of the country's dedication to these principles.



Representing Saudi Arabia at the event was Awwad Al-Anzi, the undersecretary for Islamic affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, who delivered the opening speech on behalf of Minister Abdullatif Al-Asheikh. This event marks a significant platform for discussing the intersection of Shariah education and the preservation of identity in the context of Latin American and Caribbean Muslim communities.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108944892