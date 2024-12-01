Ahead Of PM Modi’S Visit, HM Shah Reaching Chandigarh Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) A day ahead of Prime Narendra Modi's visit to Chandigarh to review the progress of three newly introduced criminal laws aimed at overhauling the criminal justice system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reaching here on Monday evening.

Newly recruited Indian Service (IPS) officers from across the country will attend the event on enforcement, judicial procedures and evidence management on the new laws with Chandigarh Police delivering a detailed presentation on the integration and functioning of various applications.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, is the first city in the country where 100 per cent implementation of all three laws has been completed.

The local police will showcase the functionalities of applications such as e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-summons, which have been developed by the National Informatics Centre in collaboration with the National Crime Records Bureau.

The Prime Minister is expected to stay in the city for three hours, while the Home Minister will stay overnight in one of Raj Bhawans on Monday.

Special arrangements are also being made at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) for the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi's visit comes less than two months after his visit to Panchkula, near here, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Panchkula on October 16. After the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister held a meeting with chief ministers of the National Democratic Alliance at IT Park in Chandigarh.

Home Minister Shah last visited the city on August 4 to review the implementation of the three new criminal laws. He had also launched the four newly developed national apps and was given a demonstration of various pillars of the interoperable criminal justice system functioning under criminal laws.

In view of the visit of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, Chandigarh has been declared a“no flying zone” till December 3.

“Movement of V.V.I.P. is scheduled to Chandigarh on 03.12.2024. So, in view of emerging threats due to recent trends of carrying out terrorist attacks by using drones fitted with improvised explosive device by anti-national elements and keeping in view of the security of I and general public, it becomes imperative to declare the area of U.T., Chandigarh as 'no flying zone' for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles,” says order by the Deputy Commissioner.

This order will not be applicable to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary, the Indian Air Force, SPG personnel and persons authorised by competent government authority.

“Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law,” the order added.