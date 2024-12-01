Celebrating Excellence: The Rayburn Showhome Wins National Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Design Builders is proud to announce its victory in the GIB Show Home category at the 2024 National Master Builders House of the Year Awards for The Rayburn.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Design Builders is proud to announce its victory in the GIB Show Home category at the 2024 National Master Builders House of the Year Awards for The Rayburn . This prestigious accolade recognises the exceptional design, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that Design Builders consistently delivers to homes across New Zealand.Being named one of the Top 100 homes in New Zealand was an incredible achievement, but winning our category is a milestone we're immensely proud of. This award underscores our dedication to creating homes that combine innovation, style, and functionality.Introducing The RayburnSituated in the heart of Papanui, Christchurch, The Rayburn perfectly balances style and practicality. This two-storey showhome is designed to impress, featuring:An entertainer's kitchen with a sculleryThree luxurious bathroomsExceptional indoor-outdoor flowThoughtful use of space across 275 square metresThe home's serene interiors are paired with a striking exterior, making it a standout in any neighbourhood. With a design that maximises natural light, maintains privacy, and fosters a harmonious spatial flow, The Rayburn truly inspires.A Testament to ExcellenceThe team at Design Builders worked tirelessly to ensure The Rayburn exemplifies our unwavering commitment to quality. Every detail was meticulously crafted to not only meet but exceed expectations. This award stands as a testament to the skill, passion, and innovation of our talented team.Visit the Award-Winning Rayburn ShowhomeCome and experience The Rayburn for yourself and see why it captured national attention. The showhome is located at 40 Rayburn Avenue, Papanui, Christchurch, and is open to the public every Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.About Design BuildersDesign Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over 25 years of expertise in designing and building bespoke homes across New Zealand. Renowned for creating homes as unique as their owners, Design Builders prides itself on delivering exceptional quality and innovative designs, from concept to completion.For more information about The Rayburn or to explore the possibility of building your dream home, contact Design Builders today.

