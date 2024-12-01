Argentine Ex-President Fernandez Questioned In Corruption Case

General view of the Comodoro Py Federal Court in Buenos Aires where former Argentine president Alberto Fernandez appeared on Wednesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BUENOS AIRES - Argentine ex-president Alberto Fernandez appeared in court on Wednesday for questioning in a case of alleged relating to insurance policies taken out by departments during his 2019-2023 rule.

Fernandez, 65, is suspected of fraudulent administration over his government's use of brokers, one of which had ties to his office, to contract insurance policies that could have been negotiated directly.

The main broker was the husband of Fernandez's personal secretary.

Fernandez, a senior member of the center-left Peronist movement led by polarising ex-president Cristina Kirchner, has not yet been charged in the case.

He did not seek reelection after serving a single term in office and handed the keys of the presidential palace to self-described "anarcho-capitalist" President Javier Milei in December.

The corruption allegations emerged when the court ordered an examination of his secretary's phone while investigating assault claims made against Fernandez by his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez.

Yanez in August filed a complaint accusing Fernandez of having beaten her during their relationship, which ended after he left office.

The insurance case involves policies taken out with Nacion Seguros, the insurance arm of state-owned Banco Nacion, which Fernandez chose to cover government departments against various types of risks.

Nearly 40 people have been called to give evidence in the case, including the secretary, her husband and former officials from Nacion Seguros.

Fernandez, a lawyer by training, had appealed against his summons to appear in court but it was rejected.

The Peronist movement, which dominated Argentine politics for most of the country's post-war history, has been dogged by allegations of corruption.

Earlier this month, an appeals court upheld Kirchner's conviction for corruption over the awarding of public works contracts while she was president from 2007 to 2015.

She has been sentenced to six years in prison and declared ineligible to hold elected office but has not yet exhausted all avenues of appeal.