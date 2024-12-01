Saudi Arabia Launches Riyadh's Metro First Phase

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari

RIYADH, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Riyadh Metro welcomed on three of its lines this Sunday, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest public projects in the region, aimed at enhancing mobility within the capital city.

The remaining three lines are scheduled to operate over the next three months, according to a timeline.

The metro features highly efficient networks designed to reduce traffic congestion and offer a safe, reliable transportation service for residents and visitors.

The cutting-edge design, featuring six train lines that extend across 176km and connect 85 stations, was officially launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz last Wednesday. (end)

