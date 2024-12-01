Saudi Arabia Launches Riyadh's Metro First Phase
Date
12/1/2024 9:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Riyadh Metro welcomed passengers on three of its lines this Sunday, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest public transportation projects in the region, aimed at enhancing mobility within the capital city.
The remaining three lines are scheduled to operate over the next three months, according to a timeline.
The metro features highly efficient networks designed to reduce traffic congestion and offer a safe, reliable transportation service for residents and visitors.
The cutting-edge design, featuring six train lines that extend across 176km and connect 85 stations, was officially launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz last Wednesday. (end)
knsh
MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.