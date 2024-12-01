Attack On Dniprovskyi District: Four Killed, Number Of Injured Rises To 25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dniprovskyi district of Dnipro region, 25 people were as a result of yesterday's Russian attack.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“The devastating consequences of another Russian war crime. One of the communities in the Dnipro district. Despite yesterday's attack, there is cohesion there now. We are working to eliminate all the consequences of the terror as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

Philanthropists are working at the site. People receive building materials to repair their damaged homes. Kits for quick recovery - boards, film. The debris is being removed and the remains of the shattered roof of an apartment building are being dismantled.

“A mobile police station has been deployed to receive reports of damaged property. Doctors continue to provide all necessary assistance to the victims. According to the latest data, there are 25 of them. Seven of them are on outpatient treatment. The rest are hospitalized,” informed Lysak.

He also reminded that four people were killed in yesterday's enemy attack on Dniprovskyi district.“Their families can receive financial assistance from the region - UAH 300 thousand. The money will not be returned to the families. But they will be able to support them at least a little in difficult times,” added Lysak.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid on the evening of November 30. Three fires broke out in the Dniprovskyi district of the region. Earlier, four people were reported dead and 24 injur ed.