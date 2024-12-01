IBPC Hosts India-Qatar B2B Business Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: IBPC QATAR in collaboration with IGTD EXIM Chamber of Commerce under the initiative of the Embassy of India, hosted an India–Qatar B2B Business Meeting between Exporters and Importers of Seafood & their Value-Added Products recently at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Deputy Chief of Mission Shri. Sandeep Kumar was Chief Guest at the meeting with over 80 participants from India & Qatar forging new business partnerships. While actual numbers are still being worked out, the organizers stated that several new business deals were struck during the two-hour Meet.

DCM Shri Sandeep Kumar stated that India is the largest exporter of spice and spice items. During 2023-24 the country exported spices worth $4.46bn & India is the third-largest fish and aquaculture producing country in the world and significantly contributing to the country's foreign exchange earnings.. Shri Sandeep urged all delegates to take advantage of the Meet and explore opportunities for collaboration, cooperation, and establishing new partnerships, assuring Embassy's full support to help expand bilateral economic ties between the two nations. KD Sushma was the Guest of Honour. She is the Founder & Director of Global Fortune. And Helping Start-ups and business to develop and grow their business worldwide.

KD Sushma stated her organisation is working with 20 countries, exporting more than 300 categories of products to Middle East, Americas, Asia and Europe. This growth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of exporters and the entire Agro-Food industries community.

Deepak Pundir, Attache (Commerce) Embassy of India, coordinated the event between Indian delegates and Qatari Business Owners.

IBPC VP Abdul Sathar recounted efforts and initiatives of business community to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between India and Qatar by promoting Indian products at their retail outlets. We are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between India and Qatar. These are important milestones in history of our nation and history of relationship with Qatar.