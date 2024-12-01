Iran allocates 2,046 hectares of lands for National Housing Movement units in 100 days

(MENAFN) In the first 100 days of the current government administration, Iran's Transport and Urban Development Ministry announced the allocation of 2,046 hectares of land for the of National Movement units across the country. This includes 440 hectares in Tehran province, 292 hectares in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, and 180 hectares in Qazvin province, according to IRNA.



The National Housing Movement is a key initiative of the government aimed at addressing the housing needs of low-income individuals. Under this policy, the government plans to construct four million residential units over four years. Of these, 3.2 million units will be built in urban areas, while 800,000 will be in rural areas, reflecting the government's focus on providing affordable housing across different regions.



This movement follows the National Housing Action Plan, which began in 2018, and is considered the government’s second major effort to provide affordable housing to the low-income population. The National Housing Movement is expected to make significant progress in improving housing access for those struggling to afford homes.



The construction of 209,212 residential units for the National Housing Movement officially started in February 2022, marking the beginning of this large-scale housing initiative. This ongoing effort highlights the government's commitment to addressing the housing shortage and providing homeownership opportunities for disadvantaged citizens.

MENAFN01122024000045015839ID1108942776