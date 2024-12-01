AIQ and World Wide Technology Partner to Advance AI Transformation in the Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 28, 2024 — AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, has entered a strategic partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), a global leader in technology solutions and services, to fast-track the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations across the global energy industry.



Signed at ADIPEC 2024, this collaboration combines AIQ's pioneering AI expertise with WWT's deep industry experience, bringing transformative AI advancements and data intelligence to optimize efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in energy operations.



The partnership between AIQ and WWT is designed to unlock new opportunities in the energy sector by advancing the development, scalability, and application of AI solutions at every stage of deployment. By streamlining the transition from concept to large-scale implementation, this collaboration will maximize both reach and impact across energy operations.



Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director at AIQ commented, “Partnering with World Wide Technology enables us to accelerate our shared vision of driving impactful AI innovation within the energy sector. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to empower the industry with practical, scalable AI solutions that drive operational efficiency and increase productivity across the entire value chain, while aligning with our sustainability objectives.”



Together, AIQ and WWT will also work to expand the infrastructure and resources dedicated to AI innovation in the energy sector aiming to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions. Their AI Lab as a Service program will democratize access to compute infrastructure and AI talent across the energy sector by delivering sandbox environments for proof of concepts, and piloting advanced AI systems in record time.





Warrick Cramer, Managing Director-International of World Wide Technology said, “Through our collaboration with AIQ, we are bringing transformative AI solutions to the energy sector, with a focus on efficiency and sustainability. By combining our expertise and leveraging access to our Advanced Technology Center, we are well positioned to support AIQ to drive major advancements that will reduce the risk and accelerate AI adoption, delivering a lasting impact across global energy operations.”



The alliance represents a significant alignment of expertise and resources, propelling AI-driven advancements across the energy value chain. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, AIQ and WWT aim to redefine the role of AI in creating a more connected, efficient, and sustainable energy industry, transforming operations on a global scale.







MENAFN01122024004341011474ID1108942762