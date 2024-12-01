CEAT Expands Footprint in Karnataka with New Exclusive Premium Outlets in Bangalore

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, India – 29 November 2024: CEAT, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, today inaugurated four new Shoppes in Bangalore to cater to the growing demand for premium tyres in Karnataka. CEAT Shoppes are CEAT’s exclusive premium tyre outlets which offer a modern and interactive experience to its customers. With the rise in premium vehicles like SUVs and an increased demand for larger tyres like the 17-inch category, CEAT is well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs.



Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B., Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT, said: “Karnataka is a significant market for CEAT, and Bangalore’s dynamic automotive landscape makes it a key focus area. These new outlets will serve customers who seek high-performance tyres and value superior service. This expansion aligns with our ‘Crafted for the Curious’ philosophy, catering to individuals who enjoy exploring new paths and are drawn to premium, superior quality products and experiences.”



CEAT is inaugurating their new Shoppe outlets in Whitefield, Koramangala, Bommenhali, and Chamrajnagar (Kollegal). Further expansion is planned with two additional outlets set to open in Sarjapur and Vijayanagar in the coming month, enhancing CEAT’s presence in Karnataka’s automotive market.



The outlets will showcase CEAT’s comprehensive range of tyres, including:

• 4-Wheeler Tyres: CEAT will stock SecuraDrive, SportDrive and CrossDrive range of premium tyres for passenger cars and SUVs, offering enhanced grip, durability, and performance on a variety of terrains.

• 2-Wheeler Tyres: High-performance options for motorcycles and scooters such as SteelRads and Zoom X3, catering to riding enthusiasts and daily commuters alike.

Customers will also have access to expert tyre consultation, professional installation, and advanced alignment and balancing services to ensure optimal performance and safety.

CEAT’s new outlets create a positive social and economic impact as these outlets generate employment opportunities. CEAT is committed to investing in the professional development of these employees by offering specialized training programs to ensure they possess the skills and expertise required to deliver high-quality service and enhance customer experience.

Karnataka’s automotive market is seeing increased demand for premium vehicles and high-quality automotive products. By tapping into the growing segment of premium tyres, CEAT aims to reach customers who prioritize exploration and innovation, aligning with the brand’s positioning. CEAT is targeting customers who are adventurous, open to new experiences, and prefer premium offerings that support their lifestyle. The outlets provide a modern and interactive experience, ensuring that every aspect of the customer journey is engaging and efficient.





