Embrace Nature with Ras Al Khaimah’s Best Outdoor Season Yet

As temperatures cool across the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah invites residents and visitors to connect with nature and explore its most exciting outdoor season yet with an unparalleled range of outdoor experiences. From family-friendly activities to soft adventure and adrenaline-pumping adventure, the emirate's natural playground spans mountains, deserts, and beaches, making it the 'great outdoors'.



Visitors can look forward to a diverse lineup of unique experiences this season:

• Discover expanded hiking trails, wadis, the highest camp and more on Jebel Jais

• Unwind with beach glamping, microlight flying, an art fair in an ancient village, pearling to name a few

• Step into at Al Wadi Desert for a Zuma pop-up restaurant, hot air ballooning, luxury camp-site Sonara and more



Here’s a closer look at what awaits this season:

New hiking trails and mountain experiences for every explorer

The flagship of Ras Al Khaimah outdoors is Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE, and now welcomes visitors with an expanded 94-kilometre network of hiking trails suiting all fitness levels. This comprehensive trail network is thoughtfully divided between accessible front-country trails –

shorter, less strenuous paths near developed areas suitable for families, casual hikers, and tourists –

and more challenging back-country routes located in remote wilderness areas, typically longer and requiring physical fitness and preparedness, ideal for adventurers seeking rugged, multi-day backpacking experiences.



New this year is the “Jebel Jais Rim Trail”, a signature 40-kilometre loop showcasing the mountain's most spectacular features, including the UAE's longest balcony walk and ridge trail. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of coastal mangroves and the Hajar mountain range extending into Oman, with opportunities for multi-day trekking experiences. To further enhance the hiking experience, Ras Al Khaimah has recently introduced its first official trail navigation map that will empower visitors to customise routes based on fitness levels and available time, modify journeys mid-hike, and experience varied paths with added safety. Visitors can navigate their trail on site with confidence using clear signage and maps, also available on the Visit Jebel Jais website for those who wish to plan their trek in advance.



The mountain experience also extends beyond Jebel Jais to Wadi Showka in southern Ras Al Khaimah. A 10-kilometre developed hiking trail from Wadi Showka Dam leads visitors through natural pools and stunning landscapes. The area has also become a hub for mountain biking, featuring 16.5km of signed single-track trails and community-built bike paths.



For those looking to experience the height of Jebel Jais hiking, February 2025 marks the return of the internationally renowned HIGHLANDER Adventure with three distinct challenges: the three-day 40km Pegasus trek, the two-day 25km Orion adventure, and the new single-day 20km Lyra challenge. The event showcases both the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah's mountains and the emirate's rich cultural heritage, with routes passing ancient settlements and working farms.



Beyond hiking, Jais Adventure Park offers an array of experiences for all ages. Thrill-seekers can experience Jais Flight – the world's longest zipline stretching 2.83km – or take on the Jais Sky Tour, a scenic journey across six unique ziplines connected by suspended platforms. Families can enjoy the Jais Sledder, the region's longest toboggan run, while adventure enthusiasts can challenge themselves on the Via Ferrata route, combining rock climbing and mountaineering. Additional outdoor experiences include specialized activities at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, featuring new attractions like axe-throwing alongside upgraded Air Rifle Shooting and Archery experiences. The camp offers an assortment of survival courses suitable for all ages, making outdoor adventure accessible to everyone from beginners to experienced explorers.



Atop Jebel Jais, Camp 1770 offers visitors the chance to explore the great outdoors, enjoy sustainable locally cooked food and be at one with nature at the highest camp in the United Arab Emirates. Here, Adventurati Outdoor’s UAE Summit Challenge Series or wellness experiences allows explorers to disconnect from the busy urban lifestyle and follow embrace the peaks of the mountain.



Seaside escapes and experiences like no other

With 64 km of pristine white sandy beaches, Ras Al Khaimah offers inviting coastal escapes for all with luxury resorts, budget-friendly stays, and glamping experiences. For the ultimate glamping experience blending comfort with seaside adventure, visitors can choose Longbeach Campground, which offer beachfront safari tents, panoramic dome suites, infinity pools and outdoor movie nights, or Banan Beach, an idyllic retreat with colourful beach chalets, cozy tepees, and a vibrant vibe perfect for relaxation and fun.



This season, visitors can explore Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline aboard The Yellow Boats, with 45-minute guided tours departing from Al Hamra Marina. With tickets at AED 149 for adults and AED 99 for children, the experience offers a unique perspective of landmarks such Marjan Island and Al Hamra Waterfront. For those seeking a different vantage point, the Jazirah Aviation Club provides exhilarating microlight aircraft experiences. Visitors can enjoy flights ranging from 20 minutes to an hour, offering breathtaking aerial views of the Hajar Mountains, golden desert dunes, and pristine coastline.



For a unique cultural experience, visitors can embark on a Suwaidi Pearls tour, a fascinating journey into the region’s rich pearl diving heritage. Located amid the serene mangroves of Al Rams, the floating pearl farm offers an immersive glimpse into the ancient pearling trade, complete with demonstrations of traditional pearl harvesting techniques – all while enjoying the stunning natural surroundings.



Extending the cultural exploration, the historic coastal village of Al Jazeera Al Hamra will transform into a vibrant outdoor cultural hub during February as it hosts Ras Al Khaimah Art, an annual festival that breathes life into the historic 18th-century village, offering visitors a unique fusion of art and heritage. Visitors will be guided through coral-stone alleys illuminated by contemporary artworks, engage with live performances and art installations, and immerse themselves in open-air galleries showcasing talent from around the world.



Extraordinary dining and adventures in the desert

For nature lovers, Al Wadi Nature Reserve provides falconry shows, camel treks an incredible desert wildlife drive spotting Arabian Oryx and sand gazelles across its protected desert landscapes. Adventurers can also take to the skies with the ActionFlight Hot Air Balloon, offering panoramic views of the desert’s golden dunes.



Ras Al Khaimah’s desert also sets the stage for extraordinary dining experiences. The world-renowned Zuma restaurant is currently hosting an exclusive pop-up for a limited time at The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert, offering its iconic modern Japanese izakaya menu. Guests can savour signature dishes such as the celebrated miso-marinated black cod alongside contemporary Japanese favourites, all while enjoying breathtaking desert vistas. The culinary journey continues with the opening of the resort’s Farmhouse by Syrco, helmed by two-Michelin-starred Chef Syrco Bakker. Embracing sustainability and local ingredients, this rustic yet refined restaurant redefines luxury desert dining by connecting guests to the essence of the land.



For those seeking a deeper connection to the desert, Sonara Camp offers a refined dining and entertainment experience set in the Al Wadi Desert, with herds of Arabian Oryx and gazelles providing a stunning natural backdrop. Together, these desert experiences create an unforgettable blend of culture, adventure, and indulgence.





