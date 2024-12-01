Erin Mir Wins U-14, U-12 Titles At National Ranking Tournament

Erin, an 11-year-old tennis sensation from Srinagar, has been training at Ball Park Tennis Academy in Gurugram, Haryana. She is the first girl from J&K to break into the top-20 All India Tennis Association Rankings. Erin also won three consecutive All India Ranking National Tournaments earlier in November.

A Grade U student at Ajanta Public School, Erin Mir moved to Delhi in January 2022 to train under renowned tennis coach Vinod Kumar, the head coach at Delhi Lawn Tennis Academy with over 15 years of coaching experience.

After her double crown in the National Ranking Tournament, coach Vinod Kumar, said:

“It is a moment of celebration for all of us at Ball Park Tennis Academy. Erin, you have proven that age is no barrier when talent and determination come together. Congratulations on this well-deserved victory!”

Earlier, Erin won the All India Tennis Association Championship Series Under-14 Tennis Tournament held at the Bharat Academy in Palam Vihar. She beat Hanshita Khattar 6-2, 7-5 in the final, having overcome Prisha Aggarwal 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Continuing with her excellent 2024 performance, Erin Mir competed in the K.R. Mangalam's Under-14 Khel Mahotsav Inter-School Lawn Tennis Championship and showcased her exceptional skills to secure Gold in the highly competitive event.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now