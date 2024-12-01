Erin Mir Wins U-14, U-12 Titles At National Ranking Tournament
Date
12/1/2024 1:09:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Erin Mir has continued to shine on the national stage with dual wins in the Under-12 and Under-14 categories in the recently held National Ranking tournament at the Excellence tennis Academy in Gurugram, Haryana.
Erin, an 11-year-old tennis sensation from Srinagar, has been training at Ball Park Tennis Academy in Gurugram, Haryana. She is the first girl from J&K to break into the top-20 All India Tennis Association Rankings. Erin also won three consecutive All India Ranking National Tournaments earlier in November.
ADVERTISEMENT
A Grade U student at Ajanta Public School, Erin Mir moved to Delhi in January 2022 to train under renowned tennis coach Vinod Kumar, the head coach at Delhi Lawn Tennis Academy with over 15 years of coaching experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
After her double crown in the National Ranking Tournament, coach Vinod Kumar, said:
“It is a moment of celebration for all of us at Ball Park Tennis Academy. Erin, you have proven that age is no barrier when talent and determination come together. Congratulations on this well-deserved victory!”
Earlier, Erin won the All India Tennis Association Championship Series Under-14 Tennis Tournament held at the Bharat Academy in Palam Vihar. She beat Hanshita Khattar 6-2, 7-5 in the final, having overcome Prisha Aggarwal 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Read Also
Srinagar Open: Inayat Retains Singles Title
Srinagar Open Tennis Championship: Doubles Event Begins
Continuing with her excellent 2024 performance, Erin Mir competed in the K.R. Mangalam's Under-14 Khel Mahotsav Inter-School Lawn Tennis Championship and showcased her exceptional skills to secure Gold in the highly competitive event.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01122024000215011059ID1108942470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.