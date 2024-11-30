Jordanian Athletes Forum Tackles Olympic Paths, Mental Health, AI In Sports

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 2024 Jordanian Forum, held in the presence of HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), brought together male and female athletes from all sports federations across the Kingdom.

The event, organised by the JOC's Athletes' Commission, featured engaging panel discussions on critical topics in support of Jordanian athletes' careers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The forum included three main sessions: The Road to the Olympics, Dealing with Bullying and Abuse, and Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on Sports Performance.

These discussions provided a platform for athletes to actively engage with experts, ask questions, and share insights on managing the psychological pressures of competition and harnessing emerging technologies like AI to enhance sports performance.

Secretary-General of the JOC Rana Saeed highlighted the forum's importance as a key platform for dialogue, stressing the committee's commitment to supporting athletes throughout their journey - from early preparation to qualification for major global events such as the Olympics.

She also said that the forum is a vital step in raising awareness among athletes about future challenges and offering them opportunities for direct interaction with experts in the field.