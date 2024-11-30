Customs Department Processes 1,360 EV Clearances As Tax Reduction Takes Effect

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Since the Cabinet's decision to reduce tariffs on electric took effect, the Jordanian Customs Department (JCD) has processed 1,360 out of 2,020 clearance requests by Thursday evening, JCD Director General Jalal Qudah said on Saturday.

During an inspection visit to the Zarqa Free Zone customs centre, Qudah highlighted that the department has implemented a contingency plan to manage the surge in applications due to the reduced tax on fully electric vehicles, with the aiming to cover a total of 8,065 vehicles.

"Additional inspectors and assessors have been deployed to the Zarqa Free Zone and Amman Customs to ensure efficient processing centres," he added.

Qudah reiterated the department's commitment to simplifying customs procedures, making it easier for citizens and traders to benefit from the tax reduction.

He also stressed that the initiative will end on December 31, 2024, with no extensions granted, urging the public to complete their vehicle clearances promptly.

"Take advantage of the reduced tariffs now to avoid delays," Qudah said, dismissing rumours of potential extensions.

The Cabinet's decision cut the special tax on fully electric vehicles valued between JD10,000 and JD25,000 from 40 to 20 per cent, offering a significant incentive for investors and citizens.