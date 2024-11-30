Mexico pledges to retaliate against Trump`s tariff warning

(MENAFN) Mexico is prepared to take retaliatory measures if US President-elect Donald follows through on his threat to impose 25% tariffs on goods from the country unless it curbs the flow of drugs and migrants, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. Sheinbaum, who took office in October, argued that such tariffs would not address the underlying issues of migration and drug trafficking but would only exacerbate inflation and unemployment in both nations. She called for collaboration to address these challenges instead of escalating trade tensions.



In a letter to Trump on Tuesday, Sheinbaum warned that Mexico would implement countermeasures for every tariff imposed, potentially escalating to a cycle of retaliatory actions that could harm both countries' economies.



This warning came after Trump announced his plan to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China once he assumes office in January. He stated the tariffs would remain in place “until drugs, especially fentanyl, and illegal immigrants stop invading our country.” Trump also threatened additional tariffs on Chinese goods, adding to the ongoing trade war between the US and China.



Sheinbaum emphasized that the flow of weapons into Mexico from the US and the drug trade fueled by American demand were key factors in the crisis. She argued that the fentanyl epidemic was a public health issue within the US, not solely a problem at the border.



MENAFN30112024000045015687ID1108941604