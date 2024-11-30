Sambhal Violence: Ban On Entry Of Outsiders Extended Till Dec 10, Samajwadi Party To Decide On New Date For Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid simmering tensions in Sambhal town of Uttar Pradesh over court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, the district administration on Saturday extended the ban on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal till December 10 to maintain "peace and order".

The earlier prohibition on outsiders' entry was to expire on Saturday.

In a statement issued in Sambhal , District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya said, "To maintain peace and order, the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita in the district has been extended to December 31."

"No outsider, any social organisation or public representative can enter into the borders of the district without seeking the permission of the competent authority till December 10," he added.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel.

Four people were killed and several others injured in the clashes.

Pensiya further said, "If anyone tries to spread rumours on any group on social media, the group admin will delete the post and immediately inform the police. Cyber cafes will keep a register to enter the names of visitors."

Meanwhile, several Samajwadi Party leaders, including its Sambhal MP, were stopped from entering the violence-hit district on Saturday.

The party had announced a 15-member delegation would visit the district to gather information about the violence that broke out over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Following the Samajwadi Party delegation's prevention from visiting Sambhal, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said on Saturday that no one is permitted to visit the area until the situation stabilises.