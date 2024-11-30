Palestine, Turkey aim to strengthen business bonds

(MENAFN) Palestine must remain to develop its business bonds with all nearing nations, specifically with Turkey, which is the initial and most significant business ally for Palestine, the Palestinian ambassador stated Wednesday.

Addressing the World Halal in Istanbul, Faed Mustafa stated that fortunately, Turkey and Palestine's ties is developing day by day, and the conference is a significant chance for commercial collaboration.

The four-day conference, of which a Turkish news agency is the international communication ally, welcomes concentrated on halal-related subjects to raise awareness.

Mustafa emphasized that Palestine is experiencing major challenges and that the Palestinian individuals are suffering from the pain of conflict, particularly in the ongoing difficult and severe situations.



“There is a huge humanitarian crisis, and in this sense, the whole world needs to be in solidarity,” he said.



“The Israeli occupation has been continuing in the Palestinian territories for many years. The pain multiplies day by day. Solidarity with the Palestinian people has become an obligation and a duty of every free person,” he further noted.

MENAFN30112024000045016755ID1108941318