Oil prices surge due to risks of severe conflict in Mideast

(MENAFN) Worries regarding current war in the Middle East despite global demand for a cease-fire and weaker US dollar increased oil prices on Friday.



The global oil benchmark of surged 0.2 percent to USD72.79 per barrel at 09.53 a.m. local time (0653 GMT), an increase from the prior session's end of USD72.65.



The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate also jumped by 0.14 percent to USD68.98 per barrel, compared to USD68.88 at the previous session's end.



The cease-fire deal reached among Israel and Lebanon came into force on early Wednesday. Analysts expected that the cease-fire deal could enforce Israel to finish its strikes on Gaza.



Nonetheless, the recent statements released by Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu lowered expectations of arriving to permanent peace in the country.

MENAFN30112024000045016755ID1108941158