Turkey’s DenizBank gains USD2.3B in current year’s joint loans
Date
11/30/2024 4:28:09 AM
(MENAFN) Turkey’s DenizBank gained USD2.3 billion in financing via three separate joint loans in the current year, shaping the greatest joint loan rate in the nation’s banking field for the year.
The third co-financed loan of the year was completed with the contribution of 54 financial organizations from 23 nations, collecting 139 percent oversubscription, the bank stated in a statement.
After scale-back changes, the loan was reduced to USD1 billion, with funds assigned to sustainability-linked performance aims, such as financing farmers and green transformation technologies.
The transactions, which highlight the bank’s great reputation in global markets, obtained USD4.5 billion in new funding for the Turkish economy through the last couple of years.
The agreement, facilitated by Bank of America, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, and Mashreqbank PSC, involved Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank PSC, and SMBC Group acting as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) coordinators. Mizuho Bank was designated as the facility agent, while Bank of America took on the role of documentation agent.
MENAFN30112024000045016755ID1108941040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.