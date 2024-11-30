Turkey’s DenizBank gains USD2.3B in current year’s joint loans

(MENAFN) Turkey’s DenizBank gained USD2.3 billion in financing via three separate joint loans in the current year, shaping the greatest joint loan rate in the nation’s field for the year.



The third co-financed loan of the year was completed with the contribution of 54 organizations from 23 nations, collecting 139 percent oversubscription, the stated in a statement.



After scale-back changes, the loan was reduced to USD1 billion, with funds assigned to sustainability-linked performance aims, such as financing farmers and green transformation technologies.



The transactions, which highlight the bank’s great reputation in global markets, obtained USD4.5 billion in new funding for the Turkish economy through the last couple of years.



The agreement, facilitated by Bank of America, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, and Mashreqbank PSC, involved Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank PSC, and SMBC Group acting as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) coordinators. Mizuho Bank was designated as the facility agent, while Bank of America took on the role of documentation agent.

