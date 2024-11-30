Protest In Tbilisi Leads To Hundred Detained, Officers Injured
11/30/2024 3:08:06 AM
A protest held on Rustaveli Avenue near the Georgian parliament
building on November 29-30 resulted in injuries to 10 police
officers and the detention of 107 individuals,
The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported that
despite repeated appeals from law enforcement representatives, the
rally participants violated laws regulating gatherings and
demonstrations. protesters resisted the Police and engaged in
violent actions, throwing stones, pyrotechnics, glass bottles, and
metal objects at officers. One officer remains hospitalized with
burns sustained during the unrest.
The protest also caused significant damage to municipal and
private property, including the parliament's protective barriers,
entrance doors, security cameras, and city infrastructure.
Demonstrators reportedly burned objects, set up barricades, and
ignored police warnings.
The MIA stated that officers employed legally authorized
measures to restore order, leading to the detention of 107 people
for disobeying police and engaging in petty hooliganism.
Authorities emphasized the need to maintain public order and
prevent further escalation.
