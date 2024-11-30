Protest In Tbilisi Leads To Hundred Detained, Officers Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A protest held on Rustaveli Avenue near the Georgian parliament building on November 29-30 resulted in injuries to 10 police officers and the detention of 107 individuals, Azernews reports.

The Georgian of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported that despite repeated appeals from law enforcement representatives, the rally participants violated laws regulating gatherings and demonstrations. resisted the and engaged in violent actions, throwing stones, pyrotechnics, glass bottles, and metal objects at officers. One officer remains hospitalized with burns sustained during the unrest.

The protest also caused significant damage to municipal and private property, including the parliament's protective barriers, entrance doors, security cameras, and city infrastructure. Demonstrators reportedly burned objects, set up barricades, and ignored police warnings.

The MIA stated that officers employed legally authorized measures to restore order, leading to the detention of 107 people for disobeying police and engaging in petty hooliganism. Authorities emphasized the need to maintain public order and prevent further escalation.