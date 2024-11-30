Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris Welcomes Travelers From India To Celebrate A Magical Christmas Getaway

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2024 – This holiday season, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, the iconic palace hotel on Avenue Hoche, warmly welcomes travelers from India to experience a truly enchanting Christmas and New Year celebration in the heart of Paris. Renowned for its sophisticated charm and commitment to luxury, the hotel offers guests an exceptional festive retreat with artistic elegance, gourmet dining, and immersive holiday experiences.



As Paris transforms into a winter wonderland, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris brings the season to life with breathtaking décor crafted in partnership with the prestigious Maison Repossi, blending traditional holiday beauty with modern artistry. The festive atmosphere creates an idyllic backdrop for families, friends, and couples seeking unforgettable moments in the City of Lights.



Indian guests can indulge in exquisite holiday dining, from Michelin-starred Christmas feasts at Il Carpaccio and Matsuhisa Paris to the exclusive Christmas Brunch at La Cuisine, where seasonal delicacies are presented in a warm and lively setting. Each dish is thoughtfully curated to reflect the festive spirit, making it the ideal gathering for loved ones to celebrate in style.



For a rejuvenating retreat, the award-winning Clarins & myBlend Spa offers relaxing treatments, perfect for unwinding amid the festive excitement. The luxurious spa experience, combined with the holiday charm of Paris, promises a restful escape within the bustling city.



Ringing in the New Year, Le Royal Monceau hosts a spectacular New Year's Eve gala, complete with a multi-course dinner, live entertainment, and front-row views of the Arc de Triomphe's midnight fireworks. As a special finale to the holiday season, guests are invited to enjoy a Gourmet Brunch on New Year's Day at La Cuisine, featuring a lavish array of French specialties and delicacies-a perfect way to begin 2025 with elegance and indulgence.



From festive celebrations and gourmet brunches to luxurious spa treatments and exclusive holiday events, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris offers Indian travelers a truly Parisian Christmas and New Years' experience, where French sophistication meets holiday magic.



About Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris



Built in 1928, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris reopened in 2010 as the most exciting luxury hotel in Paris, after a complete two-year transformation by designer Philippe Starck. In 2013, the property's "Palace" distinction was given, rewarding the hotel of its prestigious 5-star excellence rating. Located near the Champs-Elysées in Paris' 8th arrondissement, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, is known for its contemporary vibe and as a rendezvous for artists and writers as well as luxury seekers and adventurers. The omnipresent artistic and vibrant culture comes to life through the property's exclusive Art Concierge, the Art Bookstore, an Art Gallery, a 99-seat Katara Cinema and an impressive private Art collection. With its 149 Parisian designed bedrooms and spacious suites, including 3 Presidential Suites, the only contemporary Palace in Paris is only steps from the Arc de Triomphe. Acclaimed for its international culinary offerings, the hotel's award-winning restaurants showcase the property's creative spirit, from the sweet symphony by Chef and Entrepreneur Yazid Ichemrahen, to the effervescence of 'Le Bar Long' and its three restaurants: 'Matsuhisa Paris', dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian gastronomy from the famous Chef Nobu and 'Il Carpaccio', a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in collaboration with Da Vittorio family. Not to be missed are the outstanding brunches and breakfasts at 'La Cuisine' restaurant. Furthermore, the 1,500sqm Clarins & myBlend Spa is an award-winning paradise, featuring one of the longest swimming pool of a Parisian Palace.





About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

