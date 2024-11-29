Bahaeddin Shabaneh, MD: A Trailblazer In Interventional Cardiology

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Nov 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The Southeast Houston community is pleased to announce that Dr Bahaeddin Shabaneh has joined CLS Health. Dr Shabaneh, a highly trained interventional cardiologist, is now providing exceptional cardiovascular care to Webster, Texas, and its surrounding areas. With a commitment to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, Dr. Shabaneh offers a range of services including general cardiovascular care, invasive cardiology, arrhythmia management, pacemaker implantation, implantable loop recorders, echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, and stress testing modalities including cardiac PET imaging. He also treats vein and lymphedema patients through his vascular clinic.

Dr. Shabaneh is affiliated with several local hospitals, including HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, and Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, ensuring his patients access to comprehensive cardiac care.

Originally from Amman, Jordan, Dr. Shabaneh completed his medical education at the University of Jordan before moving to the United States, where he honed his skills at East Tennessee State University, completing internal medicine and basic cardiology training. He practiced in Clemson, South Carolina, for five years, followed by advanced training in interventional cardiology at Baystate Medical Center, an academic affiliate of Tufts School of Medicine and the University of Massachusetts. His quest for excellence continued at Baylor College of Medicine's Texas Heart Institute, where he completed an endovascular interventional fellowship in treating complex vascular disease. Dr. Shabaneh has been a board-certified cardiologist for 20 years.

Dr. Shabaneh then served as director of HCA Clear Lake's Catheterization Laboratories for two terms before joining CLS Health Southeast Clinic. He is also a faculty physician at the University of Houston Internal Medicine residency at HCA Clear Lake Hospital. In 2023, he expanded his expertise by earning a certificate in AI in Healthcare from the MIT School of Engineering, positioning him at the forefront of technological advancements in medicine. He has an MBA in Healthcare from George Washington University and a diploma in Clinical Research Administration from the University of Liverpool. He is an active member of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions and holds fellowships with both the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Physicians.

Holding board certifications in internal medicine, interventional cardiology, nuclear medicine, and echocardiography, Dr. Shabaneh is not only dedicated to patient care but is also a passionate researcher. He has published work in the Texas Heart Institute Journal on innovative techniques in heart catheterization, including advancements in trans-radial approaches. His research interests include measuring left atrial pressure during routine procedures and incorporating AI technology to enhance cardiovascular healthcare.

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Shabaneh is committed to philanthropy, actively supporting initiatives such as the Multi-Cultural Center in Houston, TX, which feeds the homeless and provides charity medical care to local Houstonians. He is the co-founder and previous president of the Jordanian American Physicians Association (JAPA) and has worked to enhance American-Jordanian healthcare exchanges and support Jordanian healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A passion for medicine, dedication to education and research, commitment to patient care, and embracing the latest technology all contribute to Dr. Shabaneh's success in making a meaningful difference. He exemplifies the integration of expertise, compassion, and innovation in the field of cardiology, making a significant impact on the health and well-being of his community. Dr Shabaneh has been featured in the Best in Texas Magazine 2024 top doctors list and the Castle Connolly 2024 top doctors list which featured only 7% of the top doctors in the US.