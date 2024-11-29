Writer/Director Hunter Hopewell's New Films, Album, And Alt Rock Band

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As a Senior Producer at Disney, Hunter has created over 200 videos and co-hosts D23 Inside Disney. He's also a feature director and guitarist in a new band.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hunter Hopewell is currently in his seventh year at Disney, where he was recently promoted to Senior Producer. Over the course of his career, he has produced more than 200 videos promoting Disney films, theme parks, and events for D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. He also assistant directed the feature documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, available for streaming on Disney+.

In addition to his production work, Hunter co-hosts D23 Inside Disney, a monthly video series featuring interviews with the cast, crew, and Imagineers behind Disney's latest projects. Episodes can be found on Disney's YouTube channel.

As the creator and voice behind Five Facts, D23's longest-running and most popular series, Hunter has brought more than 25 episodes of exclusive behind-the-scenes content to fans. This series is now featured on Disney On Demand in hotel rooms at Disney Resorts nationwide.

Hunter's feature directorial debut, SHELLFISH , premiered at Grauman's Chinese Theatre and went on to win ten "Best of Fest" awards during its film festival run. The coming-of-age comedy is now available on Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV+, and can be streamed for free on Tubi.

Alongside his long-time collaborator Perry Bruno, Hunter recently produced Skip Intro, his 20th short film. The film humorously explores the obsessive culture surrounding popular television shows like The Last of Us and Succession. Skip Intro is currently making its rounds on the film festival circuit, including recent screenings at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Hunter is also a musician, playing guitar and singing in his alternative rock band The Need To Know, which recently debuted at The House of Blues Anaheim. His third album, Astrological Odds , a sonic journey through the cosmos, is available now on Spotify and Apple Music. Hunter and Perry are actively scripting their next feature film, a horror/comedy about the inevitability of aging, with production scheduled for 2025.

Reflecting on his journey, Hunter shared,“Support from people who believed in me has been essential, and I'm looking forward to giving back. My ultimate goal has always been to work towards a position where I can support arts education programs that help students pursue their creative aspirations.”

