WORLD AIDS DAY 2024 AND LIGHT IN THE GROVE CELEBRATE HOPE, REMEMBRANCE, AND ACTION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST HIV/AIDS

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Memorial commemorates the 36th anniversary of World AIDS Day with a series of impactful events and conversations, including bicoastal observances in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. These events honor the lives lost, celebrate the progress made, and inspire continued action to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

"As we commemorate World AIDS Day, our bi-coastal observances highlight the collective strength and shared commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic," says John Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of the National AIDS Memorial . "From the heart of San Francisco to the nation's capital, these events honor the history, celebrate the resilience, and inspire the continued fight for a more equitable and just future."

In San Francisco, the commemoration will be held at the federally recognized National AIDS Memorial Grove (the Grove) in Golden Gate Park. The observances begin with Light in the Grove (LITG) on November 30 from 6 - 9:30 PM (PST), a serene evening of remembrance featuring a stunning light display in the heart of the Grove and intimate reflections, surrounded by carefully curated AIDS Memorial Quilt blocks. Proceeds from LITG support the National AIDS Memorial's mission and year-round programs. Highlights include:



Dan Bernal , UCSF's Vice Chancellor for Community and Government Relations and former San Francisco District Chief of Staff for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, will share insights on advancing health equity and supporting public health initiatives in underserved communities. Dan will be honored with the Lifetime of Commitment Award.

Sister Roma , "The Most Photographed Nun in the WorldTM," a member of the iconic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, will reflect on using art, humor, and activism to combat HIV/AIDS stigma and promote inclusivity. Thomas Kurtz , educator, researcher, arts administrator, and performing artist, has carefully curated a music journey commemorating the lives of people with AIDS.

On December 1st from 11:30 - 1:30 PM (PST), the

World AIDS Day National Observance will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, cultural performances, and community discussions. Highlights include:



Dedication of Dandelion Boulder, Recognizing a community touched by HIV, ‍ "Dandelions" are individuals who acquired HIV at birth or when they were young children. Too often, Dandelions are overlooked in the context of the HIV/AIDS crisis and face challenges unique to others impacted by HIV/AIDS. We are honored to recognize Dandelions and dedicate a boulder to them on World AIDS Day.

Dan Ashley , acclaimed journalist and ABC-7 San Francisco Bay Area News anchor, will serve as the emcee for World AIDS Day. Honored with a park bench in the National AIDS Memorial Grove for his decades of unwavering support to the HIV/AIDS community, Ashley brings his deep connection to the cause to this meaningful event.

Vince Crisostomo , Director of Aging Services at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation (SFAF) and a leader in supporting long-term HIV survivors, will speak about the importance of community care and intergenerational solidarity in addressing the unique challenges of aging with HIV. Vince will be honored with the Thom Weyand Unsung Hero Award.

A posthumous tribute to Hydeia Broadbent , an HIV/AIDS activist who began her advocacy as a child, raising awareness about living with HIV and breaking down stigma. Hydeia's powerful voice and trailblazing legacy inspire action and education globally. Hydeia will be honored posthumously with the National Leadership Recognition Award. An intergenerational panel moderated by Larkin Callahan , a global health and infectious disease expert specializing in advocacy, and featuring Thom Weyand Unsung Hero award recipient Vince Crisostomo, along with Percy Vermut, a freshman student at Carleton College in Minnesota who came out as trans at the age of 14 and has worked as a mentor with BreakthroughSF , and Kim Canady, the founder of Conversations with Kim addressing critical issues related to HIV/AIDS and sexual health. This discussion will delve into the complexities of how individuals of different generations and backgrounds experience HIV and its associated stigma.

Simultaneously, on Sunday, December 1st, Mike Smith , co-founder of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, will represent the National AIDS Memorial at a historic White House event commemorating World AIDS Day. Joined by the President and First Lady , survivors, families, and advocates will honor the lives lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, highlight President Biden's historic efforts to combat the epidemic at home and abroad, and reaffirm the nation's commitment to the 1.2 million people living with HIV in the United States.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

echoed this commitment, stating: "On World AIDS Day, we honor the millions of beautiful souls stolen by this vicious virus, we salute the extraordinary resilience of those living with HIV and AIDS, and we remember the work that remains in the fight to achieve our shared dream of an AIDS-free generation,"

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said.

"Despite our remarkable progress, our nation still loses 13,000 Americans every year to AIDS – a toll that breaks our hearts and continues to demand urgent action.

Today – and every day – let us renew our pledge to finally send HIV/AIDS to the dustbin of history, once and for all."

As part of this momentous occasion, over 1,200 panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be displayed on the South Lawn-the first-ever display of this scale at the White House. The Quilt, a poignant symbol of the public health crisis, honors over 105,000 lives lost through nearly 50,000 handcrafted panels. Displayed annually across the U.S. and worldwide, it serves as a tool for education and remembrance, inspiring action and fostering dialogue on health equity and social justice. Its enduring legacy continues to empower Americans in the fight for a more just and equitable future.

The World AIDS Day commemorations will continue through December 2nd with the Library of Congress unveiling a groundbreaking online collection of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt Records. This historic digitized archive, comprising more than 125,000 items, will make one of the most poignant symbols of the AIDS epidemic accessible to a global audience. The collection includes letters, diaries, photographs, and other materials that document the lives memorialized in the Quilt, bringing their stories to life. By sharing these powerful narratives, the collection aims to humanize the struggle, foster education and awareness, and combat the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

Gilead Sciences is the presenting sponsor for World AIDS Day. "Every year on World AIDS Day, we reflect on where we stand in the global fight against HIV. This year, we have more potential than ever, with new opportunities on the horizon for long-acting HIV prevention. Success depends on a continued holistic approach that combines breakthrough science, accessible medical care, and increased education and advocacy," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences. "The National AIDS Memorial plays a vital role in raising awareness, preserving the stories of different generations and backgrounds, and inspiring action around the globe. We are proud to partner with them as we work together to end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere."

About the National AIDS Memorial

The National AIDS Memorial stewards our nation's two most notable AIDS memorials - the federally designated National AIDS Memorial Grove and the globally recognized AIDS Memorial Quilt. These two treasures, coupled with compelling community engagement programming, use their artful nature and unique storytelling qualities to reveal the humanity behind the statistics, invoke compassion, and dispel discrimination and stigma.

The National AIDS Memorial Grove

is a 10-acre living memorial located in San Francisco's historic Golden Gate Park dedicated to lives touched by AIDS. It is where millions have gathered-and continue to gather - for healing, hope, remembrance, and historical information about AIDS and the HIV/AIDS movement for more than three decades.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt

is an epic, 54-ton tapestry that includes over 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals who died from AIDS. The largest community folk art project in the world, the Quilt is recognized under the Save America's Treasures Program Act as an American Treasure; it was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and is the preeminent global symbol for the human response to HIV/AIDS.

Our high-impact national and international programming around storytelling, youth education, scholarship, and community engagement opens hearts, changes minds, and motivates citizen activists to action.

The National AIDS Memorial stands as a beacon of hope, remembrance, and education in the fight against HIV/AIDS and related health and social injustices that share the core causes of lack of power, access, and equity. Our mission to leverage the lessons of the HIV/AIDS movement aims to dismantle stigma, discrimination, and othering, thereby creating a more healthy, equitable, and inclusive society. Through impactful programming, storytelling, and community engagement, we inspire new generations to carry forward the legacy of activism and compassion. Together, we can transform the pain and loss of the past into a powerful movement for a just and healthy future for all.

