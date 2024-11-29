Le Pen Issues Ultimatum To Prime Minister, Threatens To Topple Government

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) France faces a pivotal moment as Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, challenges Prime Michel Barnier's 2025 budget proposal.



Le Pen has given Barnier until Monday to meet her party's demands or risk a no-confidence vote. This ultimatum stems from June's snap elections, which left the National Assembly divided into three main factions.



Barnier's government, lacking a clear majority, proposed a budget with €60 billion in fiscal adjustments. This plan aims to address France's growing budget deficit, expected to exceed 6% of in 2024.



Le Pen's party demands changes to the proposal, including scrapping drug reimbursement cuts and implementing stricter migration policies. The Prime Minister has already conceded to electricity tax increases, but Le Pen insists more changes are needed.



If Barnier invokes Article 49.3 to pass the health insurance budget without a vote, Le Pen threatens to support a no-confidence motion. This move could potentially topple the government by Wednesday.







Financial markets have reacted to the political uncertainty. Investors are selling French assets, and the yield premium on France's 10-year bonds over Germany has widened.

France's Financial and Political Turmoil

This spread reached its highest point since 2012, reflecting growing concerns about France's financial stability. Barnier warns of serious economic consequences if his government falls.



He argues that a change in leadership would not solve France's financial problems and could lead to a broader crisis. The situation highlights the delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and political stability.



The ongoing turmoil in France raises questions about the eurozone's stability. As a major EU economy, France's political and financial health has significant implications for the region.



The coming days will be crucial in determining the country's political direction and economic future. This situation underscores the importance of fiscal responsibility and political compromise.



It also highlights the challenges of governing in a fragmented political landscape. As France navigates these turbulent waters, the outcome will likely have far-reaching consequences for both domestic and European politics.

