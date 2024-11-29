Brazil’S Debt Surges Past R$9 Trillion, Reaching 78.6% Of GDP

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's fiscal landscape is evolving rapidly, with recent data revealing both progress and persistent challenges. The country's gross public debt reached a historic milestone in October 2024, surpassing R$ 9 ($1.5) trillion for the first time.



This figure represents 78.6% of Brazil's GDP, up from 78.2% in September. The increase in debt stems from several factors. Nominal interest accrued added 0.7 percentage points, while currency devaluation contributed 0.3 percentage points.



These effects outweighed the slight positive impacts of net debt redemption and nominal variation. Despite the rising debt, Brazil 's public sector posted a primary surplus of R$ 36.883 billion ($6 billion) in October.



This result, while positive, fell short of economists' expectations of R$ 40 billion ($7 billion). The federal government led with a surplus of R$ 39.150 billion ($7 billion).



However, states and municipalities recorded a deficit of R$ 1.907 billion. The 12-month accumulated primary deficit stands at R$ 223.521 billion ($39 billion), equivalent to 1.95% of GDP.







This marks an improvement from September's 2.15% deficit. The nominal deficit, including interest payments, reached R$ 1.093 trillion ($188 billion) over 12 months, or 9.52% of GDP.

Brazil's Fiscal Challenges and Economic Outlook

Brazil's government faces a delicate balancing act. It aims to achieve a zero deficit for federal accounts in 2024. The fiscal target allows for a deficit of up to R$ 13.31 billion ($2 billion) for the consolidated public sector.



However, market skepticism persists regarding the feasibility of proposed savings measures. The trajectory of Brazil's gross public debt varies across different administrations.



The current term under President Lula has seen an increase of R$ 1.807 trillion ($312 billion) so far. This follows increases of R$ 1.952 trillion ($337 billion) during Bolsonaro's term and R$ 2.020 trillion ($348 billion) in the Dilma/Temer period.



Interest expenses on public deb amounted to R$ 869.3 billion ($150 billion) over 12 months. The persistence of high interest rates, with the Selic rate at 11.25% per annum, continues to impact debt servicing costs.



This underscores the need for careful fiscal management. Brazil's economic future hinges on the government's ability to navigate these fiscal challenges.



Balancing economic growth, debt management, and social spending will be crucial. The country's path forward requires prudent decision-making and a commitment to fiscal responsibility.

