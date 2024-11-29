When War Engulfs Home: A Tale Of Survival From Kurram's Conflict

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) For over a week now, fierce clashes have erupted between tribes in Kurram's Sangina, Sadda, Kunj Alizai, Bagan, and other areas, with heavy weaponry being used. The gravity of this tragedy only became apparent to me recently.



The nationwide internet disruptions caused by the PTI's Islamabad march meant that I hadn't seen anything about it on social media. It wasn't until yesterday that a friend from Kurram, who had witnessed the horror firsthand, told me her story. What follows is her account, in her own words:

Hearing this harrowing tale, I was left speechless. I had no words to console my friend, let alone ask for more details. Somehow, I bid her farewell, but her story stayed with me all day as I tried to write this blog. Time and again, my mind would go numb, and my hands would be paralyzed. This humble effort is my plea to the tribal leaders, the government, and anyone in a position of power: do something, anything, to end this senseless violence.

I urge everyone reading this to help the displaced families of Kurram in any way possible. Hard times can fall on anyone, at any time. Let's be there for our brothers and sisters in need.







